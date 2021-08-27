Sandeep Sharma has tied the knot to his longtime girlfriend Tasha Sathwick. The official account of Sunrisers Hyderabad shared the photo and Suresh Raina too congratulated the couple.

Suresh Raina's tweet:

Congratulations brother 👌🙌 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 26, 2021

