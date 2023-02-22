Former England women's cricketer Sarah Taylor announced pregnancy with partner Diana. Taylor shared pictures of the sonography test on social media and made his announcement. Taking to social media, "Being a mother has always been my partner's dream. The journey hasn't been an easy one but Diana has never given up. I know she will be the best mum and I'm so happy to be a part of it...19 weeks to go and life will be very different ! England Women Post Highest Total in ICC Women's T20 World Cup History, Score 213/5 Against Pakistan Women.

Sarah Taylor and Partner Diana Announce Pregnancy

Being a mother has always been my partner's dream. The journey hasn't been an easy one but Diana has never given up. I know she will be the best mum and I'm so happy to be a part of it x 19 weeks to go and life will be very different ! 🤍🌈 pic.twitter.com/9bvwK1Yf1e — Sarah Taylor (@Sarah_Taylor30) February 21, 2023

