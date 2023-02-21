The discussion in the camp of the England Women's cricket team ahead of the T20 World Cup was to take a page out of the men's team and bat aggressively irrespective of situation. The team really seems to be buying into it as they cruise their way to a total of 213/5 in the Group stage match against Pakistan Women riding on the performances of Danni Wyatt, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amy Jones. This is the highest score in the history of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

England Women Post Highest Total in ICC Women's T20 World Cup History

England have just hit the highest score in Women’s #T20WorldCup history! Their 213/5 against Pakistan is a new record 💥 Follow LIVE 📝: https://t.co/rjc6gQaLPF#ENGvPAK | #TurnItUp pic.twitter.com/aV80GUtKUf — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 21, 2023

