Saudi Arabia are locking horns with hosts Thailand in the ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2023. The game has already started at AIT Ground, Bangkok. Unfortunately for Indian fans, ACC Men's Challenger Cup 2023 has no broadcasters in India. Hence the match between Saudi Arabia and Thailand will not be telecasted live. Fans however can still watch the live streaming of this match on ACC's official YouTube channel. Spain Win T20I Match in 2 Balls After Bowling Out Isle of Man for 10 Runs.

Saudi Arabia vs Thailand, ACC Men's Challenger Cup 2023

Get ready for an action packed day of cricket at #ACCChallengerCup as Saudi Arabia takes on Thailand and Indonesia battles it out against Myanmar tomorrow! Who are you rooting for? pic.twitter.com/lGzj9rewgS — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) February 26, 2023

