Enjoying a purple patch in Tests lately, South African all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy utilised his form and dished out a memorable knock during the ongoing IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025, scoring his maiden Test and international century on Day 2 at Guwahati. Muthusamy took 192 deliveries to reach his milestone, which included 9 fours and two sixes, while making crucial stands with Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen, helping South Africa cross 400 runs in their first innings. In just 8 Tests for South Africa, the 31-year-old has scored two fifties and one hundred while picking 22 wickets since making his debut in 2019. Rishabh Pant Becomes Second Wicketkeeper-Batter After MS Dhoni to Captain India in Tests, Achieves Feat During IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025

Senuran Muthusamy Registers Maiden Test Ton

