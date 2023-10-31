During the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday, star fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi became the quickest bowler to reach 100 ODI wickets mark. He dismissed Tanzid Hasan in the first over to achieve this feat. He also broke Mitchell Starc's previous record of 52 matches by reaching the 100 wicket mark in just 51 games.

Shaheen Afridi Becomes Fastest Ever Pacer to Take 100 Wickets in ODI History

