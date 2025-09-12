A picture has gone viral on social media, where Pakistan national cricket team ace speedster Shaheen Afridi's son, Aliyaar and wife, Ansha, were spotted during the Asia Cup 2025 match against the Oman national cricket team at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday, September 12. For those unversed, the star cricketer tied the knot with former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi's daughter in 2023. The couple welcomed their first child in 2024. Talking about the PAK vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 match, Shaheen Afridi took one wicket in his four-over spell (1/20) in Pakistan's dominating 93-run win. Pakistan Defeat Oman By 93 Runs in Asia Cup 2025; Mohammad Haris, Saim Ayub and Bowlers Hand Salman Ali Agha and Co Dominating Victory.

Shaheen Afridi's Son and Wife in the Stands During PAK vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Match

Shaheen’s son & Shahid’s Grandson is so cute. MaSha Allah ☺️ pic.twitter.com/tpEZ6PzGH9 — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoor_ze) September 12, 2025

