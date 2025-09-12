The Pakistan national cricket team started their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on a winning note. The Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan thrashed the Oman national cricket team by 93 runs in the Group A contest at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday, September 12. Batting first, Pakistan made a respectable total of 160/7 in 20 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris played a superb knock of 66 runs off 43 deliveries with the help of seven fours and three sixes. For Oman, Shah Faisal and Aamir Kaleem scalped three wickets apiece. While defending the 161-run target, Saim Ayub, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Faheem Ashraf showcased their class with the ball. All three bowlers took two wickets each as Oman were bundled out for just 67 runs in 16.4 overs and lost the one-sided match. Aamir Kaleem Dismisses Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Haris in Consecutive Balls During PAK vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

A Dominant Display from Pakistan!

A dominant display from Pakistan against Oman to get off the mark at the Asia Cup 💪#PAKvOMN 📝: https://t.co/pP4Offjxem pic.twitter.com/qk3pOA3kmw — ICC (@ICC) September 12, 2025

