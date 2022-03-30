A stand, in memory of Shane Warne was unveiled at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) by his three children on Wednesday, March 30. ICC shared the pictures on social media.

See Pics:

The 'Shane Warne Stand’ is unveiled at the MCG by his children – Brooke, Jackson, and Summer – during the state memorial service for the Australia legend ✨ pic.twitter.com/mhMb8W3Vck — ICC (@ICC) March 30, 2022

