Shikhar Dhawan scored his 38th half-century in the ODI cricket in the first match of three-game ODI series between Indian and Zimbabwe today at Harare Sports Club. The left-hander got to the mark off 76 deliveries with five fours. His return to form is good sign for the Men in Blue ahead of the Pakistan game in Asia Cup 2022.

Check the Tweet on Dhawan's Fifty:

A fine fifty from the India opener 👏 Watch #ZIMvIND LIVE on https://t.co/CPDKNx77KV with an ODI Series Pass (in select regions) 📺 | 📝 Scorecard: https://t.co/SSsP6t6JFC pic.twitter.com/OFPJ1JUwuI — ICC (@ICC) August 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)