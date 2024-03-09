A bizarre incident was spotted during Day 3 of the India vs England 5th Test match at Dharamshala. When Ravindra Jadeja was bowling to England bowler Shoaib Bashir, Jadeja cleaned him up by beating his outside edge. Somehow, Bashir didn't understand it and signaled for A DRS thinking it was a caught behind appeal. Even Joe Root at the other end couldn't stop himself from laughing as he indicated Bashir that he was bowled. The moment went viral on social media. Shoaib Bashir Becomes First England Cricketer To Register Two Fifers At the Age of 21, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024.

Shoaib Bashir Opts for DRS Despite Being Bowled By Ravindra Jadeja

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TNT Sports (@tntsports)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)