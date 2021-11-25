With Virat Kohli’s absence and injury to KL Rahul, middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer has been handed Test debut. The right-handed batsman has played in ODIs and T20Is before and now gets an opportunity to represent his national side in the longer format. Former India captain and commentator Sunil Gavaskar presented the Test cap to Shreyas Iyer.

🎥 A moment to cherish for @ShreyasIyer15 as he receives his #TeamIndia Test cap from Sunil Gavaskar - one of the best to have ever graced the game. 👏 👏#INDvNZ @Paytm pic.twitter.com/kPwVKNOkfu — BCCI (@BCCI) November 25, 2021

The Moment

Congratulations to @ShreyasIyer15 who received his maiden Test cap from the legendary Sunil Gavaskar 👏#WTC23 | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/YrUMFr3d6d — ICC (@ICC) November 25, 2021

