Rohit Sharma wished fans on the occasion of Diwali 2023. Taking to Instagram, the Indian cricket team captain shared a couple of adorable pictures with his wife Ritika Sajdeh, both dressed in ethnic attire. 'Shubh Deepawali' he wrote while sharing the pictures. Team India has been in red-hot form in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and would be aiming to conclude the group stage undefeated as they take on Netherlands on November 11. India face New Zealand in the semifinals on November 15. Happy Diwali 2023 Wishes and Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, SMS, Images and HD Wallpapers To Send to Your Family and Friends on Deepawali.

Rohit Sharma's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

