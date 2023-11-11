Happy Diwali 2023 to everyone! The ‘Festival of Lights’ Diwali is just around the corner, and being one of the most significant religious festivals in India, it is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm across the country. As we celebrate Diwali 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of Happy Diwali 2023 wishes and messages, Deepawali images, Deepavali 2023 greetings, Happy Diwali pics, Shubh Deepawali 2023 greetings, which you can download and share with your family and friends and celebrate the festival of lights. You can also download these beautiful Diwali wishes and send them to your loved ones as Happy Diwali 2023 images and wallpapers.

Diwali festivities last for 5 days every year. As per the Hindu Calendar, Diwali begins on Krishna Paksha Trayodashi of Ashwin month and ends on Shukla Paksha Dwitiya of Kartik month. This Diwali 2023 will be celebrated from November 10 to November 15, beginning with Dhanteras and concluding with Bhai Dooj or Bhaiya Dooj. Celebrations know no bounds during the Diwali week, and it sees exchanging sweet dishes and wishes. Here’s a lovely collection of beautiful Diwali 2023 greetings, messages, quotes, SMS, images and a lot more.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Diwali! May This Festival of Joy Brings More Happiness to Your Life.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Diwali! May This Diwali Bring You Loads of Love, Laughter, and Lights! Enjoy With Your Family and Friends!

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Pray to God on This Diwali To Bless You With Peace, Prosperity, and Fortune. Happy Diwali to You and Your Family!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Diwali to You and Your Family! May This Diwali Bring New Opportunities and Hope to Your Life. Enjoy the Festive to the Fullest!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Diwali Bring Prosperity, Wealth, and Success to Each One of Our Families. Wishing You All a Great Time on This Holy Night. Happy Diwali!

Every year, Diwali falls between October and November, depending on the lunar calendar. During Diwali, several deities are worshipped during the five days. However, Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Kuber are the most prominent deities worshipped during Diwali festivities. The most auspicious time to do Diwali Puja is after sunset, which is known as Pradosh. Diwali is a special occasion when families come together and have a joyous time. During Diwali, devotees pray to Goddess Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth and prosperity, and seek her blessings. The festival of lights symbolises the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. Happy Diwali 2023 to all!

