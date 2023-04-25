Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians by 55 runs in their IPL 2023 match on Tuesday, April 25. Batting first, Gujarat Titans posted their highest-ever total (207/6), with Shubman Gill scoring a half-century while David Miller, Abhinav Manohar and Rahul Tewatia had cameos to their names. Chasing a stiff total, Mumbai Indians had a poor start and never really got going. They lost wickets in heaps and despite fighting knocks from Suryakumar Yadav (23), Cameron Green (33) and Nehal Wadhera (40), the five-time champions fell short by 55 runs in the end. Noor Ahmad and Rashid Khan spun a web around the MI batters, taking five wickets between themselves. Mohammed Shami Completes 100 IPL Matches, Wriddhiman Saha Makes His 150th Appearance in Indian Premier League During GT vs MI Clash.

Gujarat Titans Beat Mumbai Indians

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)