Bahrain will face Singapore in the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 on Thursday, April 20. This contest is slated to start at 8:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground. Fans in India will not be able to watch live telecast of this match in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But the online live streaming of this match is available on the FanCode app and website and ACC's official YouTube channel. 'At Least There Is A Wicket in Our Family Now' Proud Father Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Son Arjun Tendulkar In MI Dressing Room After His First Wicket in IPL Against SRH (Watch Video).

Singapore vs Bahrain on ACC's Official YouTube channel

