Arjun Tendulkar has finally bagged his first wicket in IPL against Sunrisers Hyderabad while he bowled a high-pressure last over. His achievement made father Sachin proud. Arjun received praises from coach Mark Boucher for executing his role in the match and was declared the MI player of the match by Boucher. Sachin, who is a part of the MI coaching staff lauded Arjun in the MI dressing room and handed him the player of the match's badge as spotted in the video released by Mumbai Indians official twitter handle. He said 'At least there Is a wicket in our family now' because Sachin as bowler doesn't have any IPL wickets. Arjun has one now.

Proud Father Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Son Arjun Tendulkar

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)