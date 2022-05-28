Velocity skipper Deepti Sharma has won the toss and decided that the team will bowl first against Supernovas in the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 Final. Velocity are unchanged as Supernovas make a couple of changes to their team.

Velocity (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Kiran Navgire, Laura Wolvaardt, Deepti Sharma(c), Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Simran Bahadur, Kate Cross, Natthakan Chantham, Ayabonga Khaka.

Supernovas (Playing XI): Priya Punia, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Taniya Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Sune Luus, Pooja Vastrakar, Alana King, Sophie Ecclestone, Mansi Joshi, Rashi Kanojiya.

Final. Velocity won the toss and elected to field. https://t.co/cNivlqQgP2 #My11CircleWT20C — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)