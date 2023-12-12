Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, an Israeli hostage who was kidnapped on October 7 has been reportedly found dead in Gaza. According to the news agency BNO News, Eden Zakaria, an Israeli hostage, was allegedly kidnapped from the music festival on October 7. She was recently found dead in a Hamas tunnel in Gaza. Palestinian Death Toll in Gaza Strip Rises to 18,000 Amid Hamas-Israel Conflict.

Israeli Hostage Found Dead in Gaza

