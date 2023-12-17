An Israeli hostage abducted by Hamas on October 7 from the Supernova music festival has been confirmed dead. Inbar Haiman, described as a “creative girl full of joy,” was murdered at some point after she was kidnapped from the desert rave, the Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum said Friday. Haiman was volunteering at the Supernova Music Festival when Hamas operatives unleashed horror on Israeli civilians. Eden Zakaria, Israeli Hostage Kidnapped From Music Festival on October 7, Found Dead in Gaza.

