Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma memes went viral on social media after the Bollywood actress' namesake was dismissed for a first-ball duck in the Senior Women's T20 Challenger Trophy 2024-25 on Thursday, November 21. The right-hander was dismissed lbw by Tanuja Kanwer during the Team D vs Team E clash in the Senior Women's T20 Challenger Trophy and memes flooded all over social media as several fans spotted her name being similar to that of Bollywood star and Virat Kohli's wife. Memes on the Madhya Pradesh cricketer had gone viral earlier when she went unsold at the WPL 2024 auction with many fans expecting Royal Challengers Bengaluru, a franchise of whom Virat Kohli is an integral part of, to sign her. Take a look at some of the memes below. ‘Kya RCB Waalo…’ Anushka Sharma Remains Unsold at WPL 2024 Auction, Fans React.

Anushka Sharma Dismissed For a Duck

'Couple Goals from Kohli Bhai Coming!'

Couple goals from Kohli bhai incoming! https://t.co/hJGQNPlhht — AlterEgo (@Alterrr_EEgo) November 21, 2024

'Dono Bhul Gaye Cricket Khelna'

'Unwanted Couple Goals'

Unwanted Couple goals 😭😂 https://t.co/KwsdtGoJ0N — Filmy Explorer (@filmyexplorer) November 21, 2024

This Meme Never Gets Old!

Hilarious

Virat Kohli's Reaction to the Dismissal

Anushka Sharma Right Now

