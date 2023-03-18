Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Sophie Devine has scored a brilliant half-century in the WPL 2023 while playing against Gujarat Giants at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Chasing a big target of 189, Royal Challengers Bangalore have got a great start, courtesy of their openers Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine. At the time of filing this report, RCB-W were 100-0 after 8 overs. They still require 89 runs to get the victory.

Sophie Devine Scores Second Women’s Premier League Fifty

She brings her FIFTY in style! 🙌🏻 Sophie Devine reaches her half-century off just 20 deliveries in the chase 🤯 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/uTxwwRnRxl#TATAWPL | #RCBvGG pic.twitter.com/c6L9BuodVG — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 18, 2023

