Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson has won the toss and will bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 15, Friday. Aaron Finch and Aman Khan will make their debuts for Kolkata Knight Riders. The injured Washington Sundar has been replaced by Jagadeesha Suchith in the Sunrisers camp.

See Playing XIs of both teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson(w), Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Aman Hakim Khan, Varun Chakaravarthy

