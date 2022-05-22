Sunrisers Hyderabad stand-in captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar has won the toss and his side would bat first in the last group stage game of IPL 2022 against Punjab Kings, J Suchith and Romario Shepherd come into the Hyderabad side with T Natarajan missing out. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have included Shahrukh Khan and Nathan Ellis in their playing XI.

See Toss Report:

See Playing XI of both sides:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal(c), Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Prerak Mankad, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)