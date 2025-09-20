Sri Lanka and Bangladesh national cricket team players, along with the match officials and everyone present at the stadium observed a one-minute silence to pay tribute to the late father of Dunith Wellalage. The scene was observed at the Dubai International Stadium, ahead of the time when the national anthem is played before the SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match started. The Sri Lanka national cricket team players also wore black armbands, paying tribute to Suranga Wellalage, the late father of Lankan all-rounder Dunith Wellalage. Suranga Wellalage died in Colombo on Thursday, September 18, the same day Sri Lanka played Afghanistan. Dunith Wellalage's Father Dies: Sanath Jayasuriya, Lasith Malinga Express Condolences After Sri Lanka Cricketer's Father Dies Due to Heart Attack During SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 Match.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh Observe Silence Ahead

A one-minute silence was observed before the national anthems in Dubai, as Sri Lanka and Bangladesh paid tribute to the late father of Dunith Wellalage pic.twitter.com/Vu9v73CkTz — Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) September 20, 2025

