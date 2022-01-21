Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe meet in the series decider on January 21, Friday. The match will be held at Pallekelle International Cricket Stadium and is set to start at 02.30 pm IST. Sony Sports is unlikely to provide live telecast of SL vs ZIM 3rd ODI. However, fans can watch live streaming online of SL vs ZIM cricket match on SonyLIV app and website.

1️⃣-1️⃣ with everything to play for, just the kind of action we love 🤩 Watch @OfficialSLC & @ZimCricketTV battle it out in the final #SLvZIM ODI, LIVE on #SonyLIV 👉 https://t.co/VpkDr2sZqG 📺📲 pic.twitter.com/NRSvW4jRyD — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) January 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)