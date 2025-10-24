The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 continue to be hampered by rain as another game gets washed out in Colombo due to persistent rainfall. It is the Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women match that suffers due to the poor weather and both teams end campaign by sharing points. Rain delayed the toss and start of play and the match was reduced to 34 overs per side when the match finally started. But after 4.2 overs of the Pakistan innings, rain interfered yet again and despite the efforts from the groundsmen, match couldn't be restarted. Sri Lanka and Pakistan both had three games washed out due to rain and the former end with five points while the latter with three points. Both were eliminated from the semifinal race earlier. Renuka Singh Thakur Reveals Story Behind Her 'Peacock Poster' Which She Showed to Pratika Rawal During IND-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match Gets Washed Out Due to Rain

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ICC). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)