Jemimah Rodrigues played what was arguably what was the best knock of her international career as she powered India to the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final, with a victory over Australia at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on October 30. The right-hander walked in to bat at number after the fall of Shafali Verma's wicket and played a sensational knock (127* off 134 deliveries) to see the Women in Blue through to the final. As Jemimah Rodrigues scored the sensational century, fans noticed similarities between her and Gautam Gambhir's performance in the 2011 World Cup final. Both players walked in to bat at number three, played match-winning knocks and interestingly, had stained jerseys in their respective World Cup knockout run chases. And both have no 5 as their jersey numbers! See some reactions. Jemimah Rodrigues Breaks Down in Tears, Quotes Bible Verse While Receiving POTM Award As India Beat Australia to Enter ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final (Watch Video).

Apt!

Gautam Gambhir 🤝 Jemimah Rodrigues . 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/jaaG4XJc9W — Team India (@FCteamINDIA) October 30, 2025

'Some Stains Are Special'

'Stain of Pride'

'World Cup Knockout Run Chase and a Stained Jersey'

A World Cup knockout run chase & a stained jersey, Mumbai has seen this before! 🤞#CWC25 Semi-Final 2 👉 #INDvAUS | LIVE NOW ➡ https://t.co/H6FmcwTyRj pic.twitter.com/JVSTY38wuk — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 30, 2025

'Bound to Happen'

In Mumbai and such a knock! In a World Cup knockout match.. This was bound to happen!! #JemimahRodrigues #GautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/Nn8md7PxzZ — GAURESH MAHADIK (@Gaureshsm53) October 30, 2025

'Stained Jerseys Are Always Special'

'Daag Ache Hai'

'Some Things Never Change'

Some things never change , Gautam Gambhir In 2011 *** jemmimah in 2025 @JemiRodrigues @GautamGambhir https://t.co/z9H4aeLO9E — Ankana (@Ankana19819290) October 30, 2025

'No 3s Being No 1 in World Cups'

No.3s being No.1s in the world cups 😉💙 pic.twitter.com/Cr6LIWkYlg — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 30, 2025

