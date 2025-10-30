Jemimah Rodrigues broke down in tears and was overcome by emotion as India defeated Australia to enter the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final. The Women in Blue scripted magic at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on October 30 as they overcame the defending champions and multiple-time World Cup winners, with plenty of deliveries to spare. Chasing 339, it was Jemimah Rodrigues who was the fulcrum of the batting. She built a 167-run partnership with Harmanpreet Kaur and guided the Women in Blue past the finish line, remaining unbeaten on 127. After receiving the Player of the Match award from BCCI president Mithun Manhas, Jemimah Rodrigues broke down in tears while speaking about her performance. She also spoke about her mental preparation. "Towards the end, I was just quoting a scripture from the Bible - to just stand still and that God will fight for me. I just stood there and he fought for me," she said. India Beat Australia to Enter ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final! Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur Shine as Women in Blue Set Up Summit Clash vs South Africa.

Jemimah Rodrigues Breaks Down in Tears, Quotes Bible Verse

