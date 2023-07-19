Stuart Broad has been long lasting servant for the England cricket team being their premier strike bowler alongside James Anderson. He has taken numerous wickets in Test cricket and now finally he has entered the prestigious 600 wickets club. He achieved the milestone by taking the wicket of Travis Head who holed out one of his short, pitched deliveries to the hand of deep mid-wicket. Jonny Bairstow Catch Video: Watch England Wicketkeeper Grab Stunner to Dismiss Mitchell Marsh During ENG vs AUS Ashes 4th Test 2023.

Travis Head Wicket Video

