Jonny Bairstow has been criticised for the entirety of the Ashes 2023 due to his poor wicketkeeping and lost opportunities. Specially after he replaced a crafty gloveman in Ben Foakes. In the Ashes 2023 4th Test at Manchester, Jonny shows his skills as he dives on to his right to grab a one handed stunner, despite being wrong footed initially. Mitchell Marsh who nicked one from Chris Woakes, had to walk back thanks to that terrific grab. Stuart Broad Scalps His 600th Test Wicket, Achieves Milestone By Dismissing Travis Head During ENG vs AUS Ashes 4th Test 2023 (Watch Video).

Jonny Bairstow Catch Video

