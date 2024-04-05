The SunRisers Hyderabad were able to achieve a six-wicket victory against the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2024. SRH were able to chase down 166 runs with ease and were able to cross the line with 11 balls to spare. SRH did well in all the departments as the visitors were clueless with the ball and also scored less runs with the bat. However, the ball was not coming to the bat, but the hosts were able to execute their plans well rather than CSK. Abhishek Sharma Smashes Mukesh Choudhary for 27 Runs in One Over During SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video)

SunRisers Hyderabad Register One Sided Win Over CSK

Nitish Reddy seals the win for @SunRisers with a MAXIMUM 💥#SRH 🧡 chase down the target with 11 balls to spare and get back to winning ways 🙌 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/O4Q3bQNgUP#TATAIPL | #SRHvCSK pic.twitter.com/lz3ffN5Bch — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 5, 2024

