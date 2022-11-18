Abdul Samad, the power hitting youngster from Jammu and Kashmir who has attracted eyeballs in the Indian Premier League playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, is ruled out of the ongoing Indian domestic One Day Tournament, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022, due to a ligament tear. Just a few days ago, Sunrisers Hyderabad announced Samad's name as one of the few players to be retained for the 2023 season.

Abdul Samad ruled out of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022:

#BREAKING: Abdul Samad has suffered a ligament tear, hence ruled out of the Vijay Hazare Trophy! Pacer Sharukh Dar also injured his shoulder while fielding against Punjab yesterday! Suryansh Raina and Rohit Sharma have replaced them in J&K squad. — Mohsin Kamal (@64MohsinKamal) November 18, 2022

