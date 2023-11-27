The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to social media as they wished the former cricketer Suresh Raina for his 37th birthday on Monday, November 27. The post mentioned a summary of the international stats of Suresh Raina from when he played for the Indian cricket team. The post also mentioned Suresh Raina as the winner of the 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. 'Thank You For the Great Dinner' Suresh Raina Visits MS Dhoni's House, Shares Picture With CSK Captain and Sakshi Dhoni On Instagram (See Post)

Social Media Post by BCCI

322 intl. matches 7988 intl. runs 👏 2011 World Cup & 2013 Champions Trophy-winner 🏆 Here's wishing @ImRaina a very Happy Birthday 🎂👏 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/ithikNsU5b — BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)