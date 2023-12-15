Suryakumar Yadav seemed to have lost his cool as he 'scolded' Arshdeep Singh in the team bus after the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I, which took place in Johannesburg. Suryakumar, who led the Indian team in the three-match series, is a pretty jolly person and is often seen smiling and having a laugh with his teammates. But the premier T20I batsman was seen in a different avatar as he sternly spoke to Arshdeep by pointing a finger. Suryakumar Yadav scored a century while Arshdeep Singh returned with figures of 1/13 in two overs as India beat South Africa by 106 runs in the 3rd T20I, to finish the series 1-1. Rahul Dravid’s Reaction After Shubman Gill Does Not Opt for DRS During His Dismissal in IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2023 Goes Viral! (Watch Video).

Watch Viral Video Here:

Suryakumar Yadav intense reaction to Arshdeep Singh following the third T20I against South Africa 👀#SAvsIND #SuryakumarYadav #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/HvYLsyIcKQ — OneCricket (@OneCricketApp) December 15, 2023

