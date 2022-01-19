Sydney Thunder would face Melbourne Renegades in a Big Bash League 2021-22 clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday, January 19. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:40 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network channels would be live telecasting the game. Fans in India can live stream the match using the Sony Liv app.

See Details:

Who qualifies? ✅ Who doesn't? ❌#BBL11 Triple Treat will give you all the answers 🤩 Watch final 3️⃣ league fixtures LIVE on #SonyLIV 👉 https://t.co/PwdQDewT23 📺📲 pic.twitter.com/H6dRVfA9P9 — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) January 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)