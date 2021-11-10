After ending up at the top of Group 2 in T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan cricketers are gearing up for their semi-final match against Australia that will get underway on Thursday. Amidst their practice, Pakistan's bowling consultant Vernon Philander demonstrated ultimate form while giving some hard time to the batters in the net practice. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video of Philander showcasing his bowling finesse during the practice session of the Babar Azam-led side.

Check Out Vernon Philander's Bowling Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Cricket (@therealpcb)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)