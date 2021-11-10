Having finished at the top of Group 1 with four victories out of five, England is all set to compete against New Zealand on Wednesday. England Cricket Board shared a video where Eoin Morgan and his men could be spotted practicing hard before their big game against Kane Williamson-led team. Batters as well as the bowlers were sweating it out on field to ensure that they weigh upon the Black Caps from the very beginning and end up with an advantage in the first semi-final of T20 World Cup 2021.

Check Out England Cricketers Practicing on Field Before The Semi-Final:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)