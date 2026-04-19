Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam ended a 783-day wait for a T20 century, smashing an unbeaten 52-ball hundred against Quetta Gladiators in Karachi in the PZ vs QG PSL 2026 match. The knock, his 12th in the format, featured ten boundaries and propelled Zalmi to a massive 255/3, the third-highest total in Pakistan Super League history. Babar reached the landmark on the final delivery of the innings, diving for a risky second run to complete his ton. This century cements Babar's position as second only to Chris Gayle on the all-time T20 century list, surpassing several contemporary greats. PSL 2026 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: How Each Team Can Reach the Knockouts.

Babar Azam's Hundred Goes Viral

Magical moment ❤️ 12th T20 Hundred from Babar Azam👑. pic.twitter.com/2avlVwMFq7 — Raja-KaiF-56 (@Raja_kaif5056) April 19, 2026

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