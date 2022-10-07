The Indian team began their first training session in Australia ahead of the T20 World Cup, which starts later this month. The Men in Blue hit the nets at the Western Australian Cricket Association (WACA) Stadium as they geared up for the premier event. BCCI shared a photo on its social media handle.

India’s First Training Session in Australia Ahead of T20 World Cup 2022:

Hello and welcome to WACA 🏟 #TeamIndia are here for their first training session. pic.twitter.com/U79rpi9u0d — BCCI (@BCCI) October 7, 2022

