Indian Cricket team squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is likely to be announced this week, according to media reports. India have just completed their Asia Cup 2022 journey and will feature in the global tournament in Australia which is going to held in October. BCCI are set to reveal the names of the players who will travel to Australia.

Check the Tweet about India's Squad Announcement:

Indian team for the T20 World Cup 2022 will be announced this week. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 11, 2022

