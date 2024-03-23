Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant returned to competitive cricket during the PBKS vs DC IPL 2024 match after more than 14 months. Pant suffered a deadly car accident in December 2022 and went through tough surgeries during his rehabilitation phase. The fans on social media were excited after Pant returned to competitive cricket and came up with different reactions some of them are mentioned below: Shaheed Diwas 2024: Rishabh Pant Remembers Sacrifices of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru On Martyr's Day (See Post)

'The Main Character Is Here'

'He Is Here'

'Rishabh Pant's First Game After His Injury'

'Rishabh Pant Is Back'

'Welcome Back'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)