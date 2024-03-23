Indian wicket-keeper batsman and Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has paid tribute to martyrs Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar on 'Shaheed Diwas'. Pant posted for the same on his official 'X' handle and paid homage to the three freedom fighters. Rishabh Pant Shares Motivational Quote On Social Media As He Returns to Net Practice Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video)

Rishabh Pant Pays Tribute to Freedom Fighters on 'Shaheed Diwas'

On this Shaheed Diwas, let's honor the unmatched courage and sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar, who laid down their lives for the freedom of our nation. Their legacy continues to ignite the flames of patriotism in our hearts🕯️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/zVaN1r0YNi — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) March 23, 2024

