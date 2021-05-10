This Day That Year: Rishabh Pant Smashes His Maiden IPL Century Against Sunrisers Hyderabad!!

Just wanted to take all of you back to that night at #QilaKotla when #RP17 unleashed himself 🔥#OnThisDay in 2018, @RishabhPant17 notched his maiden @IPL ton and registered the then highest individual score by an Indian in the tournament 💥🙌🏼#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/WjsPDiq6eN — Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) May 10, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)