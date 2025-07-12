Ravi Shastri and Ian Ward were unhappy with the umpires delaying in changing the ball on Day 3 of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 at the Lord's Cricket Ground on July 11. This happened right as a drinks break on Day 3 was coming to an end, when the umpires brought out a box of balls to replace the existing one. Ian Ward, who was on commentary at that time along with Ravi Shastri, questioned the timing of the move by the umpires, stating that it could have been done in the drinks break and not at the end of it, which further caused a delay. "Another ball change. This is frankly ridiculous because if they had decided to change the ball, why was that not decided at the start of the drinks break?" Ravi Shastri echoed Ian Ward's displeasure and said, "It's common sense what you're saying. It's basic! It's hard to explain. The case is, did they forget?" What Is Ball Change Controversy That Has Hit IND vs ENG Lord’s Test? How Did It Impact India? Know All About Row Around Dukes Balls.

Ravi Shastri, Ian Ward Criticise Umpires for Delay in Ball Change

"What was that not decided at the start of the drinks break?" ⌚️ "It's common sense what you're saying. It's basic!" 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Q431g2HpR1 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 12, 2025

