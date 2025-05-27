The IPL 2025 league stage is set for an exciting finish as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 27. The Ekana Cricket Stadium is set to host the LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). A win for RCB in this clash will guarantee them a top-two finish on the IPL 2025 points table and they would then go up against Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 in the playoffs. On the other hand, LSG, who gained momentum from their win over Gujarat Titans, will look to sign off from IPL 2025 on a high. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Punjab Kings Secure Entry in Qualifier 1 With Clinical 7-Wicket Win Over Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2025 Schedule for May 27

