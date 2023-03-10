March 10 will witness Royal Challengers Bangalore clash with UP Warriorz at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The match will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Royal Challengers Bangalore have yet to register a win in the season, having faced defeats in all three games. UP Warriorz, on the other hand, have won one and lost one match in the WPL. Sports18 will provide live telecast of this match. Fans keen on watching live streaming of this contest can do so on the JioCinema app and website. WPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Today's WPL Match--RCB-W vs UPW-W

