Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) aggressive opener Travis Head smashed a monstrous 105m six against Rajasthan Royals premier pacer Jofra Archer during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on March 23. The incident happened during the second ball of the fourth over. Jofra Archer bowled a length delivery onto the stumps. Head cleared his front leg and slammed it over the deep mid-wicket region for a huge maximum. Travis Head made 67 runs off 31 deliveries, including nine fours and three sixes during the match against Rajasthan Royals. Ishan Kishan Slams First Century of IPL 2025, Achieves Feat During SRH vs RR Match in Hyderabad.

Monstrous Six by Travis Head

Hurricane Head graces #TATAIPL 2025 🤩 Travis Head smashing it to all parts of the park in Hyderabad 💪👊 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/ltVZAvInEG#SRHvRR | @SunRisers pic.twitter.com/cxr6iNdR3S — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)