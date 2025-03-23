Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) explosive batter Ishan Kishan hammered the first century of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 edition. The stylish left-handed batter achieved this feat during the match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on March 23. Ishan Kishan achieved the three-figure mark in just 45 deliveries. This was also Ishan Kishan's maiden century in the Indian Premier League tournament. It was Kishan's maiden IPL century for the Hyderabad-based franchise, and he achieved this milestone in his debut for the franchise. During the IPL 2025 mega auction, Sunrisers Hyderabad acquired the stylish cricketer for INR 11.25 crore. Kavya Maran All Smiles As Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan Give Sunrisers Hyderabad Flying Start in Powerplay During SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Match (See Pic).

Superb Century by Ishan Kishan in his debut match for SRH

𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙢𝙖𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙣 #TATAIPL 𝙘𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙮 𝙛𝙚𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜 🧡 A special first for Ishan Kishan as he brought up his 💯 off just 45 balls 🔥 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/ltVZAvInEG#SRHvRR | @SunRisers | @ishankishan51 pic.twitter.com/8n92H58XbK — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 23, 2025

