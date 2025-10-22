38-year-old Asif Afridi picked up a five-wicket haul on Test debut, achieving this feat on Day 3 of the PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, October 22. The left-arm spinner, who was a surprise pick to make his Test debut in the PAK vs SA Rawalpindi Test, justified his selection big time as he picked up a five-wicket haul in just his first innings. The left-arm spinner dismissed Tristan Stubbs (76), Tony de Zorzi (55), Dewald Brevis (0), Kyle Verreynne (10) and Simon Harmer (2) to complete a sensational five-wicket haul to derail the South Africa National Cricket Team's batting effort. Who Is Asif Afridi? Know All About 38-Year-Old Cricketer Who Made Test Debut for Pakistan in PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025.

38-Year-Old Asif Afridi Takes Five-Wicket Haul on Test Debut

ASIF AFRIDI STRIKES GOLD ON DEBUT.🇵🇰 - Silenced critics of his selection and age with a stunning five-wicket haul.🫡👏 pic.twitter.com/KZBRqGfPA8 — Salman. (@TsMeSalman) October 22, 2025

